BlackRock Inc. Sells 676,197 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,219,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676,197 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.55% of SBA Communications worth $3,172,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 118.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.33.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.5 %

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,152 shares of company stock worth $19,190,652. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $318.21 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

