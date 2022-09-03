BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 67,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,644. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

