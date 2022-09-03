BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.90. 13,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,148. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth $350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 109,687 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

