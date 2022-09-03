BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BTA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.