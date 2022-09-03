BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUI opened at $11.73 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 134,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 500.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 63,475 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

