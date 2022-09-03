Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BCX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.28. 104,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,963. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth about $115,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

