Blume Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after acquiring an additional 354,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after acquiring an additional 389,849 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.43.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

