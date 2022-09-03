Bonded Finance Price Reaches $0.0192 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00086225 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

