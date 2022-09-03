boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given New GBX 37 Price Target at Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of boohoo group to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 188 ($2.27).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 44.20 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £560.29 million and a PE ratio of -135.37. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.06 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 276.50 ($3.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.42.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

