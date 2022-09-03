boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) PT Lowered to GBX 37

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered boohoo group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.14.

boohoo group Stock Performance

BHOOY stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

