Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.0% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 40.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $14.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,837.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,332. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,893.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2,090.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

