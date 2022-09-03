Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG) Trading Up 11.1%

Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 36,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Bow Energy Ltd., Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Bow Energy Ltd.,

Bow Energy Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Indonesia. Its principal properties include production sharing contracts, such as Bohorok, Palmerah Baru, Palmerah Deep, Mahato, as well as South Block A and Bohorok Deep properties located in Sumatra, Indonesia.

