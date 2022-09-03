Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Brady updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Shares of BRC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brady by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Brady by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth $302,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Brady by 63.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Brady by 20.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

