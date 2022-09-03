Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Trading Down 6.9%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.49). Approximately 70,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 51,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.53).

Brand Architekts Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.72. The firm has a market cap of £11.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.32.

About Brand Architekts Group

(Get Rating)

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.