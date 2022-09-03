Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MNRL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

Brigham Minerals Trading Up 4.0 %

MNRL stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity at Brigham Minerals

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,046,290.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,290.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,376 shares of company stock worth $13,209,960. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $534,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

