Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price at $156.44

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average is $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

