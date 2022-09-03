Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target at $1,416.67

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,416.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 2.9 %

FQVTF opened at $10.10 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

