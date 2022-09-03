Brokerages Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) PT at $82.80

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,555 shares of company stock worth $687,351 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $77.60.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.