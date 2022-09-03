Brokerages Set Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Target Price at $44.25

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.86) to €45.50 ($46.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

SAXPY opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.98. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

