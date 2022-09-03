Brokerages Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT at $46.00

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $96,276.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $96,276.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $99,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,693 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 365,473 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 82,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.