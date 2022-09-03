Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 46.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $211.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.73.
Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop
In related news, Director George Carrara sold 3,250 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $59,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,024.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Carrara sold 3,250 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $59,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,024.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,889 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.