Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 46.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $211.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 3,250 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $59,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,024.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Carrara sold 3,250 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $59,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,024.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,889 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,658 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72,169 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

