Bwcp LP Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Bwcp LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares during the period. Janus International Group makes up about 3.3% of Bwcp LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bwcp LP owned 0.50% of Janus International Group worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Janus International Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 374,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,564. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.59. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

