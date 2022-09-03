Bwcp LP Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bwcp LP increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,698 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 9.3% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bwcp LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $18,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $85,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $143,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

