Bwcp LP Purchases New Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bwcp LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,248,000. Boyd Gaming makes up about 5.2% of Bwcp LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bwcp LP owned approximately 0.14% of Boyd Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,206,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,965,000 after purchasing an additional 596,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 878,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

