Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $768,650,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

