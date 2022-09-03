Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 535.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $342.15 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.