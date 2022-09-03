Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,504. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 105,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.