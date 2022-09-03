Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 20th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CHI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,504. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $159,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

