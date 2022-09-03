Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock remained flat at $22.80 during trading hours on Friday. 43,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,190. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.