Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 138,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $761,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

