Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$2.95 EPS.

CPB opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

