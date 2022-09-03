Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $8.88-9.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.78 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$2.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 3,178,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $466,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $409,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $373,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.