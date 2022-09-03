Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE GOOS opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $949,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.