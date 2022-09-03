Capital Analysts LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.



