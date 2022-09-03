Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 2,339.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,832,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RTM stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $149.13 and a 52-week high of $192.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.31.

