Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 542,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

