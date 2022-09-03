Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

PNC opened at $157.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

