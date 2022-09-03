Capital Analysts LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $142.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day moving average of $150.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

