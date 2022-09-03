Capital Analysts LLC Sells 225 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 97,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,193,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.66 and a 200-day moving average of $192.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

