Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average of $122.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

