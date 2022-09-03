Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.

Capri Stock Up 0.6 %

Capri stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,777. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

