Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $165.38 million and $3.81 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00468058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015582 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,120,087,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,971,813,530 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

