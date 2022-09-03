Caspian 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,886.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $387,989.70 and approximately $2,886.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034487 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022216 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.