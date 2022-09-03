Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $121,728.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $121,728.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,623 shares of company stock valued at $437,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 208.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 89.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,463 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 27.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.17. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

