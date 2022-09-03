Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $121,728.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $121,728.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,623 shares of company stock valued at $437,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Castle Biosciences stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.17. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
