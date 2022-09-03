Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Centene worth $77,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Centene by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.95. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

