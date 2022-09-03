Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 11,260 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 1.8% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $356,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 986,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 501,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,083 shares of company stock worth $11,100,245 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.47. The stock had a trading volume of 677,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,214. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

