Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,201,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $131,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 5.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.23. 1,017,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.