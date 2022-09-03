Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for about 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.80% of AptarGroup worth $216,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.43. The stock had a trading volume of 205,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $136.19.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,072 shares of company stock worth $12,529,567 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

