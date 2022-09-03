Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $179.24 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.41% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $179,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,772. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -203.41 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.