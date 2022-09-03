Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $517.61 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,659,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,658,575 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage makes up 2.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Pure Storage worth $517,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $29.16. 7,175,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,406. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

